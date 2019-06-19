UK Police Say Russian Man Killed in East London

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The UK police said that a 34-year-old Russian man was killed in East London on Saturday.

"Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Tower Hamlets on Saturday, 15 June have named the victim.

He is 34-year-old Gleb Stanislavovitch Zhebrovsky, also known as Gleb Stalnoy. He is from Poplar but is originally from Russia ... He had suffered stab injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene," the statement published on Tuesday reads.

The police have arrested two people on suspicion of the murder, who remain in custody. The investigation is underway.