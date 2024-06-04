UK Police Seek Parents Of Three Children Abandoned As Newborns
Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2024 | 05:10 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) UK police said Tuesday they were trying to locate the parents of three young children who were all abandoned separately as newborn babies, after a judge lifted reporting restrictions on the case.
Formal investigations were launched after each discovery in 2017, 2019 and January this year, when a baby girl was found dumped in a shopping bag in freezing conditions in east London.
But it can only now be reported that all three cases are linked, and that the children -- two girls and a boy -- are related.
DNA testing of the youngest child, named Baby Elsa by hospital staff, showed she has a brother, Baby Harry, and a sister, Baby Roman, who were found in the same area in similar circumstances.
The Metropolitan Police has been trying to trace the children's parents "so far without success", said Detective Inspector Jamie Humm.
"We understand the significant public interest that will come following the lifting of restrictions that allow this information to be reported," he added.
"It is significant news and our work has focused on trying to locate the mother and provide support to her."
Officers have worked around-the-clock probing each case. "We continue to investigate, and will consider the next steps in our investigation," Humm said.
A family court judge on Monday approved the release of details about the cases, lifting the normally strict reporting restrictions on minors and family matters in the interests of "openness of justice".
