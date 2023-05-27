UK Police Seize $7.4Mln Worth of Cannabis at Belfast Port

A huge haul of cannabis with an estimated street value of 6 million pounds ($7.4 million) has been seized at the port of Belfast in Northern Ireland, the UK National Crime Agency has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) A huge haul of cannabis with an estimated street value of 6 million Pounds ($7.4 million) has been seized at the port of Belfast in Northern Ireland, the UK National Crime Agency has said.

Some 300 kilograms (661 pounds) of the plant drug was found stashed among soft drinks in a truck that arrived in the port on Friday.

The 45-year-old driver is in custody.

"This is a massive haul of cannabis which would have ended up on the streets of Northern Ireland," National Crime Agency branch commander David Cunningham said.

The agency, which is in charge of fighting organized crime, expects the loss of an amount of drugs this big to deal a "huge blow" to the cartel behind the importation. Cunningham said the force was committed to fighting drug smugglers.