UK Police to Enforce COVID Rules 'Quicker' Amid 'Challenging Circumstances' - Official

The UK police will enforce rules linked to the coronavirus-related lockdown measures "quicker" amid the "challenging circumstances" in the country triggered by the high infection rate, Policing Minister Kit Malthouse said on Tuesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021)

England imposed its third lockdown last week. People are advised to stay at home, gatherings of more than 2 people are not allowed, and all non-essential shops are closed. The violators of the new measures face a 200 pound ($270) fine.

The police adopted a strategy of "4 Es" that envisions "engaging, explaining and encouraging" before enforcing lockdown measures. According to Malthouse, the police would stick to its strategy "if people play by the rules" and recognize the law enforcement agency's difficult job "in very challenging circumstances.

"But I think you will find that the police are quicker to move to enforcement. That's certainly what they have indicated is their intention," the minister told Sky news, adding that the nation should recognize the severity of the health crisis.

The UK government confirmed that the country's health system is under "very significant pressure" at the moment.

Since the start of the pandemic, the UK has confirmed over 3.1 million COVID-19 cases and more than 82,000 related deaths.