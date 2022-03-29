UK Police to Issue 20 Fines Over Downing Street COVID-19 Lockdown Breaches

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The London Metropolitan Police on Tuesday confirmed that it will issue 20 fines to people who attended parties held at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official residence in Downing Street and other government buildings during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"We will today initially begin to refer 20 fixed penalty notices to be issued for breaches of Covid-19 regulations," the force said in a statement.

The Metropolitan Police said, however, that they will not name those who receive the fixed-penalty notices.

Johnson, who is thought to have attended as many as six of the 12 illegal parties under investigation, is not believed to be among those included among the people to be fined, the Mirror online edition said.