UK police to issue 20 initial 'Partygate' fines

British police announced on Tuesday they would be issuing 20 initial fines, after probing suspected breaches of Covid-19 lockdown laws by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his staff in Downing Street

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 )

London's Metropolitan Police said it would not be disclosing the number or identities of those being fined, but Johnson's spokesman confirmed that the UK leader was not among those hit in the first wave of sanctions.

The news nevertheless revives the so-called "Partygate" scandal, which left Johnson him fighting for political survival after a number of lawmakers from his ruling Conservatives withdrew their support for his leadership.

Opposition politicians promptly reiterated their calls for his resignation following the Met's announcement on Tuesday.

"We will today initially begin to refer 20 fixed penalty notices to be issued for breaches of Covid-19 regulations," the Met said in a statement, adding that its investigation was continuing.

"We are making every effort to progress this investigation at speed and have completed a number of assessments," it added.

Because there was still a "significant amount" of evidence to be assessed, they did not rule out further action.

- Questions for Johnson - The London force is investigating claims that Johnson and his Downing Street officials organised and attended at least a dozen alcohol-fuelled events in 2020 and 2021 that violated Britain's then-strict virus curbs.

Johnson has already apologised for the parties, which included Christmas celebrations and a drink-fuelled gathering the evening before Prince Philip's funeral.

The prime minister, who initially denied any rule-breaking events had occurred in the complex where he lives and works, has consistently rejected personal wrongdoing.

But the 57-year-old faces a fine unless he can adequately explain why he appeared to attend some social gatherings when his government was telling the public that they were illegal.

His office confirmed last month that Johnson had submitted his response to a police questionnaire on the matter, but sources have said he has not been interviewed in person by investigating officers.

His spokesman restated on Tuesday that he will disclose any significant developments in the probe relating to the prime minister.

- 'Got to go' - The "Partygate" revelations and a steady stream of other scandals dating back to late 2021 had left Johnson's position as prime minister hanging by a thread at the start of this year.

The mood among some of his own MPs grew increasingly mutinous and his position was weaker than at any time since he became prime minister in 2019 on a wave of support for his populist Brexit agenda.

His opponents accused him of misleading parliament by insisting the Downing Street events were work-related and within the rules. Normally, ministers found to have misled other lawmakers are expected to resign.

A handful of Johnson's own Tory MPs publicly said they had no confidence in his leadership, and speculation grew that the 54 votes required to force a no-confidence vote to remove him as party leader and prime minister could be reached.

However, the launch of the police investigation in late January bought the embattled Johnson some time.

In recent weeks, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has further eased the political pressure on him, with the international crisis replacing "Partygate" in the daily headlines.

Johnson has tried to play a prominent role in the West's response to the war, hosting near daily calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and sending UK military aid to the eastern European country.

But his part in opposing the war there did not stop all the UK's main opposition parties once again calling on Tuesday for him to resign.

"Downing Street has been found guilty of breaking the law," Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner said.

"The culture is set from the very top. The buck stops with the prime minister, who spent months lying to the British public, which is why he's got to go."