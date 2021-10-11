UK Police to Take No Further Action in Sexual Assault Claims Against Prince Andrew

The London Metropolitan Police Service said on Monday that they will take "no further action" after reviewing sexual assaults allegations filed by an American-Australian woman against Queen Elizabeth's second son, Prince Andrew

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) The London Metropolitan Police Service said on Monday that they will take "no further action" after reviewing sexual assaults allegations filed by an American-Australian woman against Queen Elizabeth's second son, Prince Andrew.

"As a matter of procedure MPS officers reviewed a document released in August 2021 as part of a US civil action. This review has concluded and we are taking no further action," the police force said in statement.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre filed a lawsuit in the US against late offender Jeffrey Epstein claiming she was made to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York and the ninth in the line of succession to the British throne, has strongly denied any wrongdoing.

The UK Police previously ruled out opening an investigation into Epstein, but in August Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said the force would review the decision.

The force also said it had reviewed allegations made in June by UK Channel 4 news that Ghislaine Maxwell, a UK socialite and former girlfriend of Epstein, had trafficked, groomed and abused women and girls in the UK.

"We also reviewed information passed to us by a media organisation in June 2021. This review is complete and no further action will be taken," it said,

The Metropolitan Police added that it will continue to work with other law enforcement agencies who lead the investigation into matters related to Epstein, who was found dead in his New York jail cell in August 10, 2019, in a case ruled suicide by the medical examiner but disputed by his lawyers.