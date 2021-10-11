UrduPoint.com

UK Police To Take No Further Action In Sexual Assault Claims Against Prince Andrew

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 03:17 PM

UK Police to Take No Further Action in Sexual Assault Claims Against Prince Andrew

The London Metropolitan Police Service said on Monday that they will take "no further action" after reviewing sexual assaults allegations filed by an American-Australian woman against Queen Elizabeth's second son, Prince Andrew

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) The London Metropolitan Police Service said on Monday that they will take "no further action" after reviewing sexual assaults allegations filed by an American-Australian woman against Queen Elizabeth's second son, Prince Andrew.

"As a matter of procedure MPS officers reviewed a document released in August 2021 as part of a US civil action. This review has concluded and we are taking no further action," the police force said in statement.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre filed a lawsuit in the US against late offender Jeffrey Epstein claiming she was made to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York and the ninth in the line of succession to the British throne, has strongly denied any wrongdoing.

The UK Police previously ruled out opening an investigation into Epstein, but in August Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said the force would review the decision.

The force also said it had reviewed allegations made in June by UK Channel 4 news that Ghislaine Maxwell, a UK socialite and former girlfriend of Epstein, had trafficked, groomed and abused women and girls in the UK.

"We also reviewed information passed to us by a media organisation in June 2021. This review is complete and no further action will be taken," it said,

The Metropolitan Police added that it will continue to work with other law enforcement agencies who lead the investigation into matters related to Epstein, who was found dead in his New York jail cell in August 10, 2019, in a case ruled suicide by the medical examiner but disputed by his lawyers.

Related Topics

Dead Police Jail Lawyers Suicide London York Lead New York United Kingdom June August Women 2019 Media

Recent Stories

Brunei reports 187 new COVID-19 cases, 9,167 in to ..

Brunei reports 187 new COVID-19 cases, 9,167 in total

1 minute ago
 Mongolia adds 1,348 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more de ..

Mongolia adds 1,348 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths

1 minute ago
 Sugar futures close higher

Sugar futures close higher

1 minute ago
 Cotton futures close higher

Cotton futures close higher

1 minute ago
 Burkina opens trial of alleged killers of radical ..

Burkina opens trial of alleged killers of radical hero Sankara

1 minute ago
 Rivalry claims three lives in DI.Khan

Rivalry claims three lives in DI.Khan

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.