UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Police Watchdog Investigating 12 Officers Over Handling Of Young Woman's Murder Case

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

UK Police Watchdog Investigating 12 Officers Over Handling of Young Woman's Murder Case

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The UK independent police watchdog confirmed on Friday that 12 officers are currently being investigated over their handling of the case of Sarah Everard, the 33-year-old woman that was kidnapped, raped and killed by a serving policeman in March.

"We have served a total of 12 gross misconduct or misconduct notices on police officers from several forces as we continue to investigate matters linked to the conduct of PC Couzens," the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said in a statement shortly after defendant Wayne Couzens pleaded guilty to the murder of the young woman before a London court of justice.

Everard disappeared on the evening of March 3 while walking home alone after visiting some friends in Clapham, south London. Her body was found hidden in a builder's bag in a woodland area in the town of Ashford, Kent, a week later.

The police officer was arrested at his home in the English county of Kent after CCTV footage linked his rental car with her abduction.

According to the IOPC, one the investigations involves two Metropolitan Police officers who reportedly failed to investigate allegations of indecent exposures linked to Couzens in February 2021.

Another probe is related to allegations that a police constable, who was still on probation, shared an inappropriate graphic relating to the case with colleagues over social media before manning the cordon at the scene of the search for Everard.

Other officers have also been served notices relating to a probe into allegations that they shared information linked to the prosecution.

The IOPC added that an investigation into how Couzens sustained head injuries while in custody his arrest has almost concluded and that the officers involved have treated as witnesses.

The serving of misconduct notices does not necessarily mean that disciplinary proceedings will follow, the police watchdog noted.

The murder of Everard sparked a national debate on gender violence and women's safety on the streets of London.

Related Topics

Murder Police Social Media Car Young London United Kingdom February March Women From Court

Recent Stories

The region is very complex at the moment, best dip ..

39 minutes ago

Turkmen-Moroccan political consultations on the le ..

53 minutes ago

Ambassador of Turkmenistan presented his credentia ..

53 minutes ago

The development of cooperation of Turkmenistan and ..

53 minutes ago

A day wearing the new HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i earphones

1 hour ago

All stranded Pakistanis in Europe, ME to be brough ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.