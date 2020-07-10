UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Police Watchdog To Assess Racial Bias Among Officers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 03:31 PM

UK police watchdog to assess racial bias among officers

The organisation which deals with police complaints in England and Wales on Friday announced a review into whether forces discriminate against ethnic minorities

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The organisation which deals with police complaints in England and Wales on Friday announced a review into whether forces discriminate against ethnic minorities.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the probe, to begin in the coming months, will initially look into the use of stop and search powers and the use of force.

It comes amid growing scrutiny of police attitudes to black and ethnic minority (BAME) communities in Britain following the Black Lives Matter protests sparked by the death in US police custody of an unarmed black man, George Floyd.

The head of London's Metropolitan Police, Cressida Dick, this week apologised to British sprinter Bianca Williams for the "distress" caused when she and her partner were stopped by police. Nothing was found in the search.

"Evidence of disproportionality in the use of police powers has long been a concern which impacts on confidence in policing, particularly in the BAME communities," said IOPC director general Michael Lockwood.

"But even with the numbers and the statistics, particularly from stop and search data, we still need to better understand the causes and what can and should be done to address this.

" Race discrimination will become a "thematic area of focus, to establish the trends and patterns which might help drive real change", he said.

Black people were more than eight times more likely to be stopped and searched than white people in 2016-17, according to a 2018 study by drugs charity Release and the London school of Economics.

Police forces currently deal with the majority of complaints where discrimination is alleged themselves, about 32,000 a year, according to the IOPC, but the watchdog will now take on more of these.

As well as looking at stop and search and use of force, the IOPC will review how forces treat allegations of hate crime against BAME communities and allegations that police do not treat BAME victims of crime, as victims.

In 1999, the Met Police were branded institutionally racist for their bungling of a high-profile racially motivated killing of a black teenager, Stephen Lawrence, six years earlier.

The report, and subsequent public outcry, led to an overhaul of the force.

Related Topics

Police Minority Drugs London Man George Lawrence Wales 2018 From Race

Recent Stories

Iran Refutes Claims on Explosion in Western Tehran ..

4 minutes ago

Provinces to be part of final decision for reopeni ..

4 minutes ago

Slovenia backs mandatory virus tracing app

4 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019 20) 10 July 2020

4 minutes ago

German Intelligence Report Contains Groundless Cla ..

9 minutes ago

Clinical Study Shows Japan's Avigan Drug Not Effec ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.