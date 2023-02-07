UrduPoint.com

UK Policeman Jailed For Life Over Serial Rapes

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2023 | 08:48 PM

UK policeman jailed for life over serial rapes

A UK judge on Tuesday sentenced a former policeman to life in jail, with a minimum term of 30 years, for dozens of rapes and sexual assaults in the latest case to shame London's Metropolitan Police force

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :A UK judge on Tuesday sentenced a former policeman to life in jail, with a minimum term of 30 years, for dozens of rapes and sexual assaults in the latest case to shame London's Metropolitan Police force.

Judge Bobbie Cheema-Grubb handed David Carrick 36 life sentences for a "monstrous" string of 71 sexual offences against 12 women.

She said Carrick, whose crimes included 48 rapes, represented a "grave danger to women" which would "last indefinitely".

Carrick, 48, a long-serving officer with the Met, Britain's largest police force, will serve three decades behind bars before he can be considered for parole.

The Met has vowed to end a culture of misogyny and lax vetting highlighted by the rape and murder of a young woman who was snatched off the street by a serving police officer in March 2021.

Related Topics

Murder Police Jail Young London David United Kingdom March Women

Recent Stories

Aftershocks on Decline After Earthquakes in Turkey ..

Aftershocks on Decline After Earthquakes in Turkey, Syria - European Seismologis ..

3 minutes ago
 A missing SUP activist found dumped in Sukkur

A missing SUP activist found dumped in Sukkur

4 minutes ago
 Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry and Com ..

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer, APTMA discus ..

4 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for conse ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for consensus on 'Charter of Economy'

4 minutes ago
 Lavrov Invites Malian Foreign Minister to Visit Ru ..

Lavrov Invites Malian Foreign Minister to Visit Russia in Coming Months

4 minutes ago
 Punjab University (PU) awards PhD degrees

Punjab University (PU) awards PhD degrees

31 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.