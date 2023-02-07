UK policeman jailed for life over serial rapes

A UK judge on Tuesday sentenced a former policeman to life in jail, with a minimum term of 30 years, for dozens of rapes and sexual assaults in the latest case to shame London's Metropolitan Police force

Judge Bobbie Cheema-Grubb handed David Carrick 36 life sentences for a "monstrous" string of 71 sexual offences against 12 women.

She said Carrick, whose crimes included 48 rapes, represented a "grave danger to women" which would "last indefinitely".

Carrick, 48, a long-serving officer with the Met, Britain's largest police force, will serve three decades behind bars before he can be considered for parole.

The Met has vowed to end a culture of misogyny and lax vetting highlighted by the rape and murder of a young woman who was snatched off the street by a serving police officer in March 2021.