UK Policeman Lodges Racial Profiling Complaint After Being Stopped By Colleagues

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Charles Ehikioya, a black police inspector who has served in the UK Metropolitan Police for over 20 years, lodged a complaint regarding racial discrimination by his colleagues, who stopped and searched him on his way home from his shift.

"They are both clearly racist police officers pretending to be polite whilst falsely accusing me without any evidence whatsoever of having committed serious criminal and road traffic act offenses," Ehikioya said in the complaint, as cited by the Sky news broadcaster.

The inspector also stated that "the officers did not believe or did not care that I was an officer, because I am black.

"

The police, in turn, said that Ehikioya was stopped because he was speeding and might have driven through a red light, noting that the incident was reviewed and no misconduct by the Met police officers was observed.

In July, UK athlete Bianca Williams complained that she and her partner, Ricardo dos Santos, were racially profiled by police when their car was stopped and searched in London. The two were reportedly handcuffed and separated from their three-month-old son, who was in the car.

Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick apologized to Williams for the distress caused to her but denied claims of institutional racism within her force.

