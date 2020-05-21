UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK, Polish Representatives Sign Agreement To Support Construction Of New Transport Hub

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 07:00 PM

UK, Polish Representatives Sign Agreement to Support Construction of New Transport Hub

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Representatives from the United Kingdom and Poland have signed an agreement to cooperate in the construction of a new major transport hub in Poland that will see the building of a new international airport and railroad station, the UK Department for International Trade said Thursday.

"Poland is an ever more important trade partner for the UK and I'm delighted that, after more than two years work by my department, British firms' experience and expertise can be at the heart of delivering this major boost to Poland's trade and prosperity," UK Minister for Exports Graham Stuart said in a press release.

According to the proposals, the so-called Solidarity Transport Hub will be built between the Polish capital of Warsaw and the city of Lodz.

It is expected to serve up to 45 million passengers annually upon opening in 2027. This figure will increase to 100 million passengers once two additional runways are built.

UK firms can expect to receive a line of credit from the government's export credit agency UK Export Finance, which will aid those providing consultancy and design services to the project, according to the press release.

As part of the proposals, an additional 1,600 kilometers (994 miles) in high-speed railroad lines will be built to service the new transport hub. Warsaw's Chopin Airport, currently the main airport for the capital, serviced 18.86 million passengers in 2019, a 6.2 percent rise from the previous year.

Related Topics

UK Exports Warsaw United Kingdom Poland Hub 2019 From Government Agreement Million Airport

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves housing gr ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait announces 1,041 new COVID-19 cases, 5 death ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 Death Toll in Finland Reaches 306, Includ ..

21 minutes ago

US Navy Aware of Reports of Possible Active Shoote ..

21 minutes ago

Cyprus ends virus lockdown but airports stay shut

21 minutes ago

Railway police directed to ensure foolproof securi ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.