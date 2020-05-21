UK, Polish Representatives Sign Agreement to Support Construction of New Transport Hub

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Representatives from the United Kingdom and Poland have signed an agreement to cooperate in the construction of a new major transport hub in Poland that will see the building of a new international airport and railroad station, the UK Department for International Trade said Thursday.

"Poland is an ever more important trade partner for the UK and I'm delighted that, after more than two years work by my department, British firms' experience and expertise can be at the heart of delivering this major boost to Poland's trade and prosperity," UK Minister for Exports Graham Stuart said in a press release.

According to the proposals, the so-called Solidarity Transport Hub will be built between the Polish capital of Warsaw and the city of Lodz.

It is expected to serve up to 45 million passengers annually upon opening in 2027. This figure will increase to 100 million passengers once two additional runways are built.

UK firms can expect to receive a line of credit from the government's export credit agency UK Export Finance, which will aid those providing consultancy and design services to the project, according to the press release.

As part of the proposals, an additional 1,600 kilometers (994 miles) in high-speed railroad lines will be built to service the new transport hub. Warsaw's Chopin Airport, currently the main airport for the capital, serviced 18.86 million passengers in 2019, a 6.2 percent rise from the previous year.