UK Political Director to Discuss Iranian Nuclear Program With Ryabkov - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) UK Foreign Office Political Director Richard Moore will discuss Iran's nuclear program during talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, as well as with his French and German counterparts, the UK Embassy in Moscow said on Thursday.

"The Iranian nuclear program is on the agenda. Representatives of the French and German foreign offices will also attend the consultations," the embassy wrote on its Telegram channel.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was signed by Iran, the European Union, and the P5+1 group � the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Russia, France plus Germany � in 2015.

It stipulated that Iran considerably limit its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of international sanctions.

In May 2018, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the agreement and imposed economic sanctions on Iran. A year later, Iran began gradually abandoning its commitments under the deal. All remaining signatories, including Russia, have meanwhile reaffirmed their dedication to respecting the JCPOA provisions.