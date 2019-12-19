UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Political Director To Discuss Iranian Nuclear Program With Ryabkov - Embassy

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 05:33 PM

UK Political Director to Discuss Iranian Nuclear Program With Ryabkov - Embassy

UK Foreign Office Political Director Richard Moore will discuss Iran's nuclear program during talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, as well as with his French and German counterparts, the UK Embassy in Moscow said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) UK Foreign Office Political Director Richard Moore will discuss Iran's nuclear program during talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, as well as with his French and German counterparts, the UK Embassy in Moscow said on Thursday.

"The Iranian nuclear program is on the agenda. Representatives of the French and German foreign offices will also attend the consultations," the embassy wrote on its Telegram channel.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was signed by Iran, the European Union, and the P5+1 group � the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Russia, France plus Germany � in 2015.

It stipulated that Iran considerably limit its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of international sanctions.

In May 2018, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the agreement and imposed economic sanctions on Iran. A year later, Iran began gradually abandoning its commitments under the deal. All remaining signatories, including Russia, have meanwhile reaffirmed their dedication to respecting the JCPOA provisions.

Related Topics

Foreign Office Exchange Iran Moscow Russia China Nuclear France German European Union Germany United Kingdom United States May 2015 2018 All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Kiev Wants to Discuss Prisoner Exchange in Donbas ..

2 minutes ago

Politically Motivated Sanctions Inflict 'Colossal' ..

2 minutes ago

Closing Rates of Pakistan Stock Exchange

1 minute ago

Russia 'shouldn't touch' Lenin's body in mausoleum ..

2 minutes ago

Gold price gains Rs 300, traded at Rs 85,450 per t ..

4 minutes ago

Mostly sunny weather forecast for Karachi on Frida ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.