(@FahadShabbir)

The upcoming snap election in the United Kingdom is set to become one of the most interesting in the country's recent history as both the prime minister and the opposition battered by the Brexit turmoil come to it with "really poor" positions, Neil McEvoy, an independent member of the National Assembly for Wales, told Sputnik

On Tuesday, the UK parliament agreed to hold a snap general election on December 12. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly called for an early election in order to break the deadlock over his renegotiated Brexit deal, which has been in limbo since last week. The lack of the parliament's approval prevented the country from leaving the bloc on October 31, against the government's wishes, and led to the EU granting an extension until January 31.

"This is one of the more interesting elections in my lifetime. There's a really poor Prime Minister and a really poor leader of the opposition in the UK. People may be looking for something different and in this particular case something different may not be on the menu," McEvoy said.

The politician suggested that one of the potential uncertainties was the Labour's performance in the areas that used to be its main strongholds but had a substantial Leave vote, unlike the party itself that "have not acted on that."

Speaking of the situation in Wales, McEvoy is "sensing" that "there are a lot of people who feel they don't have a political home."

One of the reasons is the position of the regional Plaid Cymru party, which traditionally advocates Welsh independence within the EU and now appears to "be willing to do deals with British unionist parties simply to avoid Brexit," the politician, a former Plaid Cymru member himself, said.

"The party seems to be missing out that there are a lot of people who want a sovereign Wales but are not too impressed with the European Union. You've only got to look at Catalonia and the complete lack of action with the European Union there, so Plaid is treading a dangerous path if it ignores the result of the referendum," McEvoy argued.

All these results, the politician says, in a "lot of frustration out there from people, in communities, that they've not been listened to."

David Hearne, a researcher at Birmingham City University's Centre for Brexit Studies, agreed that it would be "interesting to see" how the current electoral fight "ultimately works out." For the Conservatives, in particular, a "great deal will depend on how people view the extension," he told Sputnik.

"Many will have the opinion that it was something forced upon Johnson after all the Benn Act was passed against the wishes of the government, although he could have resigned had he really not wanted to comply," Hearne explained.

He also suggested that the Tories would try to "unite the pro-Brexit vote behind them whilst leaving the pro-Remain vote split between Labour and the Liberal Democrats, at least in England and Wales."

Yet, the election will not exclusively center around Brexit since the opposition will inevitably seek to "capitalise" on other vital issues, according to the expert.