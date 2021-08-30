UK Politicians Suggest Accepting Afghan Special Forces for Military Service - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) British parliament members have suggested forming a new regiment within the British armed forces of elite Afghan troops who fled the country, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported on Monday.

Hundreds of Afghan special forces soldiers, who were trained by and served with British troops over ten years, arrived in the UK following the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) takeover of Afghanistan.

Afghan elite troops assisted the British operation to airlift 15,000 people out of Kabul, helping to collect Afghan translators and their family members and handing the refugees over to the British armed forces, the Daily Telegraph added.

On Sunday, the UK completed its evacuation from Afghanistan, following the Taliban takeover of the country in mid-August and toppling of the former government. The Islamist movement said it would not allow evacuations beyond the August 31 deadline.