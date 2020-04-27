UrduPoint.com
UK Population's Happiness Levels Rise, Stress Levels Fall as Lockdown Continues - Poll

Happiness levels among the UK population are rising and stress levels are falling as the country enters the sixth week of a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, a fresh YouGov poll released on Monday indicates

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Happiness levels among the UK population are rising and stress levels are falling as the country enters the sixth week of a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, a fresh YouGov poll released on Monday indicates.

Happiness levels were reported at 38 percent, still below the YouGov average of 50 percent since reporting began this past July, but a significant rise from the 25 percent figure reported on March 23, the first day of the nationwide lockdown.

Stress was the most common emotion expressed by the UK population during the first three weeks of the social distancing measures with levels ranging from 45 percent to 50 percent, the pollster reported. UK citizens have become less stressed as the lockdown has continued, with levels falling to 38 percent according to the latest figures.

According to the pollster, the most common mood experienced by the UK population at present is frustration, with 43 percent of respondents expressing this emotion.

UK citizens remain more bored and scared than they were prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, the pollster stated.

The latest figures reflect the opinions of 2,005 people who were quizzed by the pollster from April 17-20.�

According to the UK's COVID-19 response measures, citizens are allowed to leave their homes only to travel to work, supermarkets, pharmacies, or for medical appointments. Additionally, people are allowed to exercise once a day.�

On April 16, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who stood in for Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his recovery from COVID-19, announced the extension of the lockdown measures for three weeks.

