UK Port Chief Says Food Imports Unaffected by French Freight Ban

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) France's decision to halt UK-bound cargo traffic will not lead to spoilage of any perishable food, the chief executive of the Port of Dover on the English Channel said Monday.

"The inbound traffic is unaffected.

So, if it is food coming into the UK, within five minutes of the lorry rolling off the ferry it is leaving the port and it is heading to market," Doug Bannister told Sky news.

He admitted that exports would be caught up in what he described as a traffic management situation.

France said on Sunday it would ban passenger travel and human-driven freight transport to and from the UK starting midnight after a fast-spreading strain of coronavirus was discovered in the UK, prompting several EU nations to stop inbound air travel from the country.