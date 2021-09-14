UK Postpones Post-Brexit Border Controls for Goods Coming From EU

The UK government announced on Tuesday that full border controls for good being imported from the European Union that were due to be introduced in October 1 as part of the Brexit agreement will be pushed back for the next year

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The UK government announced on Tuesday that full border controls for good being imported from the European Union that were due to be introduced in October 1 as part of the Brexit agreement will be pushed back for the next year.

"We want businesses to focus on their recovery from the pandemic rather than have to deal with new requirements at the border, which is why we've set out a pragmatic new timetable for introducing full border controls," Brexit Minister David Frost said.