UK Pound Drops Below $1.14 For 1st Time Since March 1985
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2022 | 02:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The UK pound has reached a record low of nearly 40 years, dropping below $1.14 on Friday, according to trading data.
As of 08:18 GMT, the pound exchange rate against the Dollar fell to $1.1368 from $1.1463.
