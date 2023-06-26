(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) The United Kingdom is prepared for any developments in Russia in light of the attempted armed mutiny by Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday.

"It's obviously to early to predict with certainty what might happen as the result of this, but I'm in close touch with our allies, and we're monitoring the situation closely," he told Sky news.

The Wagner Group paramilitary organization seized an army headquarters in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don on Friday night. Prior to that, Prigozhin accused the Russian Defense Ministry of attacking the military group's field camps. The Russian Defense Ministry rejected the accusation, while the Russian Federal Security Service opened a criminal case against Prigozhin for organizing an armed mutiny.

Prigozhin said that the Wagner Group forces were heading to the Russian capital of Moscow.

On Saturday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that he had been involved in negotiations with Prigozhin, as agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and they had reached an agreement to de-escalate the situation. Prigozhin followed up by saying that the Wagner would retreat to base. According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, the charges against Prigozhin would be dropped and he would be sent to Belarus.