UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Prepares $248 Million Aid Package To Help Prevent Second Wave Of COVID19 - Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 05:10 AM

UK Prepares $248 Million Aid Package to Help Prevent Second Wave of COVID19 - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) The United Kingdom is allocating over $248 million in aid to help developing countries fight COVID-19 and to prevent a second wave of the coronavirus infection, International Development Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said on Sunday.

"Our new UK aid support will help stop the virus from infecting millions of people in the poorest countries, meaning we can end this global pandemic sooner and prevent future waves of infection coming to the UK," Trevelyan said, as quoted in a Sunday release from the UK Department for International Development.

According to the statement, the new UK aid includes £130 million ($161 million) for UN agencies, £65 million ($80 million) of which will go to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Red Cross will receive £50 million, while £20 million will go to non-governmental organizations, including UK charities.

"A package of £200 million will back UK charities and international organisations to help reduce mass infections in developing countries which often lack the healthcare systems to track and halt the virus. Today's announcement brings the total amount of UK aid committed to the global fight against coronavirus to £744 million," the UK Department for International Development said.

According to data from the Coronavirus Resource Center of the Johns Hopkins University, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom has surpassed 79,800 and the country's death toll from the viral disease stands at over 9,800.

Related Topics

UK World United Nations United Kingdom Sunday From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates Islamic contributes AED 10 million to the ..

5 hours ago

UK Scientists May Have COVID-19 Vaccine Ready by S ..

5 hours ago

Oilers mourn Colby Cave, dead at 25 from brain ble ..

5 hours ago

50 coronavirus cases aboard French aircraft carrie ..

5 hours ago

Germany condemns anti-French virus insults in bord ..

5 hours ago

Khawaja brothers call on Pervaiz Elahi

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.