UK Prepares $248 Million Aid Package to Help Prevent Second Wave of COVID19 - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) The United Kingdom is allocating over $248 million in aid to help developing countries fight COVID-19 and to prevent a second wave of the coronavirus infection, International Development Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said on Sunday.

"Our new UK aid support will help stop the virus from infecting millions of people in the poorest countries, meaning we can end this global pandemic sooner and prevent future waves of infection coming to the UK," Trevelyan said, as quoted in a Sunday release from the UK Department for International Development.

According to the statement, the new UK aid includes £130 million ($161 million) for UN agencies, £65 million ($80 million) of which will go to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Red Cross will receive £50 million, while £20 million will go to non-governmental organizations, including UK charities.

"A package of £200 million will back UK charities and international organisations to help reduce mass infections in developing countries which often lack the healthcare systems to track and halt the virus. Today's announcement brings the total amount of UK aid committed to the global fight against coronavirus to £744 million," the UK Department for International Development said.

According to data from the Coronavirus Resource Center of the Johns Hopkins University, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom has surpassed 79,800 and the country's death toll from the viral disease stands at over 9,800.