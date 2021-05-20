UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 02:49 PM

UK Prepares Plan to Boost Socioeconomic Diversity in Civil Service - Government

The UK government's Social Mobility Commission (SMC) has worked out a plan to increase socioeconomic diversity in the Civil Service, the cabinet said on Thursday

According to a study by the SMC, around three in four senior civil servants come from privileged backgrounds, while those who have no advantages struggle for promotion. The analysis of more than 300,000 civil servants shows that only 18% of senior civil service employees have low socioeconomic backgrounds.

"Civil servants from disadvantaged backgrounds are significantly under-represented in the organisation and even if they do 'get in' they can struggle to 'get on.' I have been impressed by the level of transparency shown by the Civil Service in embarking on this joint project and sharing their previously unpublished data with us.

The focus now should be on considering and swiftly implementing the action plan," interim SMC co-chair Steven Cooper said.

According to the statement, the action plan includes reporting of socioeconomic data within all state agencies � by location, gender, ethnicity, disability, and LGBT; and using national benchmarks to assess the progress of the plan's implementation. The plan also provides for five-year targets to boost the representation of people from unprivileged backgrounds.

The plan also recommends working out laws to "ensure that socio-economic background is a protected characteristic" and create conditions for permanent remote work of ministers and members of parliament in civil service hubs outside the capital.

