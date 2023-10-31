Open Menu

UK Prepares To Host Global Leaders' Gathering On AI

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2023 | 08:10 AM

UK prepares to host global leaders' gathering on AI

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) The UK government will welcome foreign political leaders, tech industry figures, academics and others this week for a two-day summit billed as the first of its kind on artificial intelligence (AI).

The gathering, set to be attended by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, US Vice President Kamala Harris, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, will focus on growing fears about the implications of so-called frontier AI.

The most advanced generation of AI models, they have prompted concerns around everything from job losses and cyber attacks to humans losing control of the systems they have designed.

Sunak and other leaders have increasingly joined the industry itself in arguing current regulation of frontier AI is likely insufficient for the challenges it will pose.

"My vision, and our ultimate goal, should be to work towards a more international approach to safety where we collaborate with partners to ensure AI systems are safe before they are released," the British leader said in a speech this week.

"We will push hard to agree the first ever international statement about the nature of these risks," he added, proposing the creation of an international expert panel similar to one formed for climate change.

London, which initiated the gathering, has insisted it is taking the lead at the behest of US President Joe Biden, and because the two countries have some of the leading companies in the sector.

But it has reportedly had to scale back its ambitions around ideas such as launching a new regulatory body amid a perceived lack of enthusiasm.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Job London Lead United Kingdom From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Minister of Economy attends Turkish National Day r ..

Minister of Economy attends Turkish National Day reception in Abu Dhabi

6 hours ago
 AJK PM terms good governance imperative for socio ..

AJK PM terms good governance imperative for socio-economic uplift, prosperity o ..

8 hours ago
 FIFA bans Rubiales for 3 years for forced kiss on ..

FIFA bans Rubiales for 3 years for forced kiss on Spain player

8 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

8 hours ago
 Cricket: World Cup standings

Cricket: World Cup standings

8 hours ago
 Senator Kamran Michael bestowed National Christian ..

Senator Kamran Michael bestowed National Christian Award in politics

8 hours ago
Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka to boost World Cup semi ..

Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka to boost World Cup semi-final bid

8 hours ago
 Sarfaranga rally winner wants infrastructure devel ..

Sarfaranga rally winner wants infrastructure development to promote adventure to ..

8 hours ago
 Cricket: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka World Cup scorebo ..

Cricket: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka World Cup scoreboard

9 hours ago
 Significant Amendments to Market Treasury Bills, 1 ..

Significant Amendments to Market Treasury Bills, 1998, & Ijara Sukuk Rules, 2008

9 hours ago
 Pakistan envoy to EU calls on Dutch counterpart

Pakistan envoy to EU calls on Dutch counterpart

9 hours ago
 'Indiscriminate action' to be taken against illega ..

'Indiscriminate action' to be taken against illegal immigrants after Oct 31: Bal ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World