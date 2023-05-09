UrduPoint.com

UK Prepares To Send Long-Range Missiles To Ukraine - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2023 | 05:20 PM

UK Prepares to Send Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) The United Kingdom appears poised to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles, the weapons Kiev has long sought and the Biden administration has declined to provide, The Washington Post reported, citing an International Fund for Ukraine (IFU) procurement notice.

The IFU is a funding mechanism administered by the UK's Defense Ministry to procure arms for Ukraine. The fund brings together the UK, Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden.

In a notice posted on May 2, the UK's Defense Ministry asked for "expressions of interest" in providing strike capabilities with a range of up to 300 kilometers (nearly 200 miles), the report said on Monday.

No final decision has been made, a UK official told the newspaper, declining to confirm the type, timing or quantity of weapons in question.

The requested specifications and capabilities, however, closely match the UK's air-launched Storm Shadow cruise missiles, the report noted.

US intelligence also confirmed that the UK was planning to send Ukraine an unspecified number of Storm Shadow missiles, as well as UK personnel to assist in targeting, the report added, citing the recently leaked Pentagon documents.

The ability to strike "far behind Russia's front lines" would support Ukraine's expected counteroffensive, the report stated.

Related Topics

Storm Ukraine Russia Washington Pentagon Norway Kiev United Kingdom Sweden Netherlands Denmark May Post

Recent Stories

First Emirates Sports Medicine Conference to discu ..

First Emirates Sports Medicine Conference to discuss latest evidence-based knowl ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan focusing on strengthening bilateral ties ..

Pakistan focusing on strengthening bilateral ties with neighbouring countries: F ..

1 hour ago
 PTI releases Imran Khan’s pre-recorded message f ..

PTI releases Imran Khan’s pre-recorded message for the nation

2 hours ago
 Three Day SATRC Workshop on PRS Starts

Three Day SATRC Workshop on PRS Starts

2 hours ago
 Jagersro Racecourse in Sweden to host Al Wathba St ..

Jagersro Racecourse in Sweden to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan arrested in Al-Qadir Trust case from Is ..

Imran Khan arrested in Al-Qadir Trust case from Islamabad

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.