UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Preparing To Impose Human Rights Sanctions Against Belarus - Foreign Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 07:41 PM

UK Preparing to Impose Human Rights Sanctions Against Belarus - Foreign Secretary

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced on Thursday that the UK government was preparing to impose sanctions against Belarus, based on the alleged human rights violations committed by President Alexander Lukashenko's government

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced on Thursday that the UK government was preparing to impose sanctions against Belarus, based on the alleged human rights violations committed by President Alexander Lukashenko's government.

"I have directed the FCDO [Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office] sanctions team to prepare Magnitsky sanctions for those responsible for the serious human rights violations [in Belarus]," Raab said in a statement in Parliament.

Related Topics

Parliament United Kingdom Belarus Government

Recent Stories

UAE President&#039;s Decree on equal wages for wom ..

43 seconds ago

Ambassador of Kazakhstan opens &#039;Abai&#039; Cu ..

16 minutes ago

SUZUKI AGS – SHIFT EASY

24 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Observes World Maritime Day 2020

1 hour ago

Vice Chief Of The Naval Staff Confers Military Awa ..

1 hour ago

US presidential election voters in UAE urged to su ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.