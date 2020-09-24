UK Preparing to Impose Human Rights Sanctions Against Belarus - Foreign Secretary

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced on Thursday that the UK government was preparing to impose sanctions against Belarus, based on the alleged human rights violations committed by President Alexander Lukashenko's government.

"I have directed the FCDO [Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office] sanctions team to prepare Magnitsky sanctions for those responsible for the serious human rights violations [in Belarus]," Raab said in a statement in Parliament.