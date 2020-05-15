MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The United Kingdom has not presented any proof of Russia's alleged cyberattacks on universities working on a vaccine against the coronavirus, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov has said in an interview with Sputnik.

In early May, reports emerged in UK media, claiming that "hostile states", such as Russia and China, were making attempts to hack UK universities and steal research related to the vaccine.

"Russia has not received any official request from the UK ... Neither have we seen any persuasive proof of cyberattacks on British universities and scientific organizations by our country or from its territory," Syromolotov said.

"Unfortunately, we see another round of the anti-Russia campaign, in which our country is groundlessly accused of staging cyberattacks," Syromolotov added.

He recalled that Georgia and the Czech Republic used to file similar accusations against Russia.

"Each time we see more and more refined attacks on Russia, aimed at discrediting its image in the global information space," Syromolotov noted with regret.

In compliance with the 2015 report of the UN Group of Governmental Experts on international information security, and under the UN General Assembly's Resolution 70/237, any claim that a country is engaged in a criminal act should be substantiated, Syromolotov stressed.