UK Pressing For UN Security Council Meeting On Afghanistan - Raab

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 04:13 PM

The United Kingdom is pressing for a meeting of the UN Security Council to provide the "contours" of a common international position to deal with the Taliban (designated terrorist by the UN and Russia) in Afghanistan, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Wednesday

"If we want to exert maximum moderating influence on the Taliban ... we're going to need to operate in a greater, broader caucus (and) that's one of the reasons we are pressing for a meeting of the five permanent members of the Security Council," Raab told Sky news broadcaster.

According to the foreign secretary, the meeting of the UN body made up of China, France, Russia, the UK and the US, will help "provide at least the contours of a way forward that we can all agree on."

Following a weeks-long offensive launched after the US started withdrawing forces from Afghanistan, the Taliban entered Kabul on August 15 and caused the civilian government to fall. This prompted thousands of locals to seek escape for fear of reprisals from the militants. Many countries have since begun evacuating their diplomatic missions and citizens from the Central Asian nation.

