UK Primarily Endangers Common Ukrainians by Sending Uranium Shells - Russian Diplomat

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) The UK authorities, first of all, endanger common Ukrainians by its decision to send shells with depleted uranium to Kiev, Konstantin Gavrilov, thehead of the Russian delegation at the military security and arms control talks in Vienna, told Sputnik.

Earlier, UK Minister of State for Defence Annabel Goldie said that along with the provision of Challenger 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, the country would supply ammunition, including armor-piercing shells that contained depleted uranium.

"The Britons should take into account that by their actions, they, first of all, endanger common Ukrainians, whose fate they are so verbally concerned about: shells with depleted uranium infect the area and can cause cancer," Gavrilov said.

The diplomat recalled that this had already happened when the Western military tried on these ammunition during the bombing of Yugoslavia and during the invasion of Iraq, as a result of which more than 1.2 million civilians suffered.

"The lessons of the past are not learned again?" the diplomat wondered.

Moscow, in the case of deliveries of shells with depleted uranium from the UK to Kiev, will respond adequately, he said.

He also added that "the decision of the British authorities is another step towards the abyss of escalation."

"Its unpredictable consequences fall entirely on London, its like-minded people and the criminal terrorist regime in Kiev," the diplomat concluded.