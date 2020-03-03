UrduPoint.com
UK Prime Minister 'Almost Certainly' To Take Parental Leave After Birth Of Child

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 11:40 PM

UK Prime Minister 'Almost Certainly' to Take Parental Leave After Birth of Child

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that he will probably take paternity leave following the birth of his next child

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that he will probably take paternity leave following the birth of his next child.

Last Saturday, Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds announced their betrothal and that they will become parents in early summer. Per the UK law, fathers have the right for a paid leave to help take care of a newborn baby.

"Almost certainly, yes," the prime minister said, as quoted by Sky news tv channel, when asked if he was going to take parental leave.

The prime minister's office has not informed about who will be an acting prime minister during Johnson's absence.

Johnson already has four adult children from his marriage with lawyer Marina Wheeler, an out-of-wedlock daughter with art consultant Helen Macintyre, and, allegedly, one more extramarital offspring. The UK prime minister has shown a propensity for dodging the question when asked by journalists about the exact number of his children.

