UK Prime Minister Approves Creation of 4 New Ministries - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has approved the creation of four new ministries as part of measures to deliver on his promises to the British people, the government said on Tuesday.

"To ensure the whole of government is geared up to deliver for the British people, the Prime Minister, with the approval of His Majesty The King, has today created four new departments," the government said in a statement.

The new government bodies include the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero "tasked with securing our long-term energy supply, bringing down bills and halving inflation," the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, the Department for business and Trade, and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.