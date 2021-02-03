(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW/VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz called for the release of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

A court in Moscow on February 2 sentenced Navalny to 3.5 years behind bars in a financial misdemeanor case. The ruling came to replace Navalny's suspended sentence in the same case due to his breach of conditions set in the court's original verdict. Navalny's legal team has 10 days to appeal the ruling.

Several Western countries called for the release of Navalny. In particular, the White House said it was concerned about Navalny's sentence and also called for the blogger's release. The Russian Foreign Ministry, in response to statements by Western countries about Navalny, urged them not to interfere in the affairs of a sovereign state.

"Alexey @Navalny's decision to return to Russia after being poisoned was a truly brave and selfless act. In contrast, today's ruling was pure cowardice and fails to meet the most basic standards of justice. Alexey Navalny must be released immediately," Johnson said on Twitter.

Kurz wrote on Twitter: "Today's sentence to Alexey Navalny in Moscow is unacceptable. I demand his immediate release, as well as an end to violence against peaceful demonstrators. Legal statehood and the right to free expression of opinion must be ensured."