UK Prime Minister Backs US Efforts to Settle Israeli-Palestinian Conflict - London

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday discussed with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, the US' proposals on settling the longstanding conflict between Israel and Palestine during a phone conversation, the UK government said, adding that Johnson supported the US efforts on the matter.

"The Prime Minister spoke to Prime Minister Netanyahu earlier today. They discussed the United States' proposals for peace between Israel and the Palestinians and the Prime Minister reiterated his support for US efforts," the UK government said in a statement.

The government added that the UK prime minister noted the relevance of the two-state solution for the settlement of the conflict, "with Jerusalem as the shared capital of both sides," while slamming the unilateral annexation of territory.

The prime ministers also discussed further bilateral cooperation, including in trade, after the UK's exit from the European Union, the government added.

The so-called deal of the century, the Middle East peace plan, was formally unveiled by US President Donald Trump in late January. According to the plan, Israel would annex settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley, and have Jerusalem as its "undivided capital." Meanwhile, a demilitarized Palestinian state is offered the adjacent village of Abu Dis as its capital and $50 billion in investment to "spur the Palestinian economy."

The deal triggered a strong backlash across the world, with Palestine insisting on restoring its pre-1967 borders and having Jerusalem, not adjacent villages, as its capital.