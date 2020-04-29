UrduPoint.com
UK Prime Minister Becomes Father Again As Partner Gives Birth To Baby Boy - Spokesman

Wed 29th April 2020

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's partner, Carrie Symonds, has given birth to a "healthy baby boy," the couple's spokesman said on Wednesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's partner, Carrie Symonds, has given birth to a "healthy baby boy," the couple's spokesman said on Wednesday.

"The prime minister and Ms Symonds are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning.

Both mother and baby are doing very well. The PM and Ms Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS [National Health Service] maternity team," the spokesman told reporters, as quoted by LBC news.

The announcement came mere days after Johnson returned to his duties after recovering from COVID-19.

The couple announced in late February that they were engaged and expecting a baby.

