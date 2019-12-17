UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Aims to Make Further Brexit Delays Illegal - Reports

Newly re-elected UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will look to amend his Brexit withdrawal agreement to include a new proposal outlawing any further delays to the country's withdrawal from the European Union, once the UK parliament resumes on Tuesday, The Guardian reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Newly re-elected UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will look to amend his Brexit withdrawal agreement to include a new proposal outlawing any further delays to the country's withdrawal from the European Union, once the UK parliament resumes on Tuesday, The Guardian reported.

According to the newspaper, the prime minister will attempt to outlaw any further extension to the implementation period of the United Kingdom's Brexit agreement. Currently, the implementation period ends on December 31, 2020.

"Our manifesto made clear that we will not extend the implementation period and the new withdrawal agreement bill will legally prohibit government agreeing to any extension," a UK government source said, as quoted by the newspaper.

Last week, EU leaders voiced their concerns about the possibilities of securing a withdrawal agreement with the UK before January 31, 2020 and also concluding a trade deal before next year's December 31 deadline.

On Friday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the Brexit time line "challenging." EU trade deals can often take multiple years to sign.

The UK parliament resumes on Tuesday, after it was dissolved for the holding of Thursday's general election. Johnson's Brexit withdrawal agreement, which was rejected multiple times by the previous parliament, is expected to be one of the first bills on the agenda.

After last week's general election, the likelihood of Johnson's withdrawal agreement gaining the approval of the House of Commons increased. The Conservatives swept to victory through calls of getting Brexit done and gained 365 of the 650 seats in the Commons.