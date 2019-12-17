UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Aims To Make Further Brexit Delays Illegal - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 04:01 PM

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Aims to Make Further Brexit Delays Illegal - Reports

Newly re-elected UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will look to amend his Brexit withdrawal agreement to include a new proposal outlawing any further delays to the country's withdrawal from the European Union, once the UK parliament resumes on Tuesday, The Guardian reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Newly re-elected UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will look to amend his Brexit withdrawal agreement to include a new proposal outlawing any further delays to the country's withdrawal from the European Union, once the UK parliament resumes on Tuesday, The Guardian reported.

According to the newspaper, the prime minister will attempt to outlaw any further extension to the implementation period of the United Kingdom's Brexit agreement. Currently, the implementation period ends on December 31, 2020.

"Our manifesto made clear that we will not extend the implementation period and the new withdrawal agreement bill will legally prohibit government agreeing to any extension," a UK government source said, as quoted by the newspaper.

Last week, EU leaders voiced their concerns about the possibilities of securing a withdrawal agreement with the UK before January 31, 2020 and also concluding a trade deal before next year's December 31 deadline.

On Friday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the Brexit time line "challenging." EU trade deals can often take multiple years to sign.

The UK parliament resumes on Tuesday, after it was dissolved for the holding of Thursday's general election. Johnson's Brexit withdrawal agreement, which was rejected multiple times by the previous parliament, is expected to be one of the first bills on the agenda.

After last week's general election, the likelihood of Johnson's withdrawal agreement gaining the approval of the House of Commons increased. The Conservatives swept to victory through calls of getting Brexit done and gained 365 of the 650 seats in the Commons.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament European Union United Kingdom Brexit January December 2020 From Government Agreement Election 2018

Recent Stories

Paper industry waste liquor can be reused in green ..

6 minutes ago

Istanbul to host global furniture sector gathering ..

6 minutes ago

Russia's Tu-22 Plane Lands on Ground in Country's ..

6 minutes ago

Next Meeting of Russian, Japanese Governors to Tak ..

6 minutes ago

190,222 women pass out from Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal's ..

9 minutes ago

Railways upgrades around 620 coaches in three year ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.