UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Discharged From Hospital - Downing Street

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from the St. Thomas Hospital in London after recovering from the coronavirus disease, his office said on Sunday.

Johnson will not be immediately returning to work but will continue his recovery in the official country residence.

"The prime minister has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery at Chequers [residence]," a 10 Downing Street spokesman said.