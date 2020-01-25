UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Formally Signs Brexit Agreement With EU

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 01:10 AM

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Formally Signs Brexit Agreement With EU

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that he had formally signed the Brexit agreement with the European Union in a step toward further ensuring that the United Kingdom will withdraw on the January 31 deadline.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel signed the agreement earlier in the day.

"Today I have signed the Withdrawal Agreement for the UK to leave the EU on January 31st, honouring the democratic mandate of the British people. This signature heralds a new chapter in our nation's history," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

The signing of the document was witnessed by EU representatives and UK Foreign Ministry officials, as well as chief UK Brexit negotiator David Frost.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister Twitter European Union David United Kingdom Brexit January Agreement

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

1 hour ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

2 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

2 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

2 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.