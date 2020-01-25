UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Formally Signs Brexit Agreement With EU

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that he had formally signed the Brexit agreement with the European Union in a step toward further ensuring that the United Kingdom will withdraw on the January 31 deadline.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel signed the agreement earlier in the day.

"Today I have signed the Withdrawal Agreement for the UK to leave the EU on January 31st, honouring the democratic mandate of the British people. This signature heralds a new chapter in our nation's history," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

The signing of the document was witnessed by EU representatives and UK Foreign Ministry officials, as well as chief UK Brexit negotiator David Frost.