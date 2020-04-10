UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Removed From Intensive Care 'Great News ' - Trump

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Boris Johnson's improvement, being released from intensive care while suffering from the coronavirus (COVID-19) should be celebrated as great news, President Donald Trump said on Thursday.

"Great News: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has just been moved out of Intensive Care.

Get well Boris!!!" Trump said in a Twitter message.

Johnson was transferred earlier in the day from intensive care to a recovery ward and is reported to be good spirits, a statement from Number Ten, Downing Street said.

Johnson was hospitalized after his COVID-19 symptoms persisted following a week of self-isolation after his coronavirus test proved positive.