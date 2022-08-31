MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he is saddened to hear of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev's death and added that he always admired Gorbachev's courage and integrity.

"I'm saddened to hear of the death of Gorbachev.

I always admired the courage & integrity he showed in bringing the Cold War to a peaceful conclusion," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

"His tireless commitment to opening up Soviet society remains an example to us all," he said.

Gorbachev died on Tuesday evening at 91 after a long illness.