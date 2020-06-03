UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Urges Lawmakers To Return To Parliament

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 05:03 PM

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Urges Lawmakers to Return to Parliament

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday called on lawmakers to return to the parliament from their home offices and "do their job

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday called on lawmakers to return to the parliament from their home offices and "do their job."

Like many other organizations, the parliament became subject to coronavirus-linked restrictions, with its members mostly working from home.

"We should ask parliamentarians to come back to this place and do their job for the people in this country," Johnson said standing in the middle of the mostly-empty parliament room.

"I apologize to the colleagues for the inconvenience," Johnson said, suggesting that people particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus should be able to vote by proxy.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister Parliament Vote Job From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over Rs. 116.98 billion disbursed among 9,621,000 ..

2 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak remotely meets Arab youth parti ..

5 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Power Supply Company (PESCO) iss ..

4 minutes ago

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnesses nomina ..

10 minutes ago

Anti-locust operation carried out over 543,036 hec ..

4 minutes ago

Pak gets EU certificate to manufacture Face shield ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.