UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Prime Minister Calls Accidental Deletion Of Records From Police Databases 'Outrageous'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

UK Prime Minister Calls Accidental Deletion of Records From Police Databases 'Outrageous'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The accidental deletion of thousands of records from UK police databases, including fingerprint and DNA data, is "outrageous," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, adding that his government was working to assess the damage.

Earlier in the week, Home Secretary Priti Patel announced that a coding error led to the deletion of more than 400,000 records from the Police National Computer. Speaking in parliament, Johnson said that work was ongoing to retrieve the data.

"Of course it is outrageous that any data should have been lost but at the moment ... we're trying to retrieve that data," the prime minister said.

Labour leader Keir Starmer, also speaking in parliament, warned that the data loss could compromise ongoing criminal investigations.

Kit Malthouse, the United Kingdom's policing minister, confirmed on Monday that the data was lost after "defective code" was introduced to the database system during maintenance work.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Parliament United Kingdom Criminals From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah’s SCFA stresses importance of inter-depa ..

11 minutes ago

National Ambulance confirms readiness for fog

26 minutes ago

Pandemic encourages safer food alternatives, boost ..

41 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs UAE Central Bank board me ..

41 minutes ago

95,783 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches rehabilitation projec ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.