UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Prime Minister Calls Emergency COBRA Meeting Over England Floods

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 11:20 AM

UK Prime Minister Calls Emergency COBRA Meeting Over England Floods

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will convene on Tuesday emergency government consultations over the severe flooding situation that has affected the northern and central parts of England, the prime minister's spokesperson said.

England's east Midlands and areas from Yorkshire to Derbyshire along the Don and Ea Beck rivers have been experiencing heavy floods since late last week due to a month's amount of rainfall occurring per day. The rivers overflowed their banks, causing houses to flood and forcing people to leave, as dozens of areas declared flood warnings.

On Monday, opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn of the Labour Party urged Johnson to hold a meeting of the government's emergency committee, which is usually held in the Cabinet Office Briefing Rooms, normally Room A ” hence the COBRA abbreviation.

Corbyn also criticized Johnson for not declaring a nationwide emergency and urged him to "take personal charge" of the government's response to the devastating floods.

Johnson visited one of the flood-affected areas in Derbyshire over the weekend and was spotted mopping a floor. The image sparked controversy on the internet, as users expressed concerns about him not managing the flood emergency with as much diligence as getting the country out of the European Union.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Internet Flood European Union United Kingdom From Government Cabinet Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 12, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

MBRSC launches 22nd IAA Humans in Space Symposium

10 hours ago

Consumer spending in Islamic economy sectors total ..

11 hours ago

Sixth ADSD concludes in Abu Dhabi

11 hours ago

15th Conference of OIE Regional Commission for Mid ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.