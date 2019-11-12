UK Prime Minister Calls Emergency COBRA Meeting Over England Floods

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will convene on Tuesday emergency government consultations over the severe flooding situation that has affected the northern and central parts of England, the prime minister's spokesperson said.

England's east Midlands and areas from Yorkshire to Derbyshire along the Don and Ea Beck rivers have been experiencing heavy floods since late last week due to a month's amount of rainfall occurring per day. The rivers overflowed their banks, causing houses to flood and forcing people to leave, as dozens of areas declared flood warnings.

On Monday, opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn of the Labour Party urged Johnson to hold a meeting of the government's emergency committee, which is usually held in the Cabinet Office Briefing Rooms, normally Room A ” hence the COBRA abbreviation.

Corbyn also criticized Johnson for not declaring a nationwide emergency and urged him to "take personal charge" of the government's response to the devastating floods.

Johnson visited one of the flood-affected areas in Derbyshire over the weekend and was spotted mopping a floor. The image sparked controversy on the internet, as users expressed concerns about him not managing the flood emergency with as much diligence as getting the country out of the European Union.