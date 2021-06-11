UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday called on fellow leaders of the Group of Seven to make their own commitments to get world's most vulnerable children, particularly girls, into school, after pledging 430 million pounds ($607 million) to achieve this target

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday called on fellow leaders of the Group of Seven to make their own commitments to get world's most vulnerable children, particularly girls, into school, after pledging 430 million Pounds ($607 million) to achieve this target.

"I am calling on other world leaders, including those here at the G7, to also donate and put us firmly on a path to get more girls into the classroom, address the terrible setback to global education caused by coronavirus and help the world build back better," Johnson said at the opening day of the in-person G7 summit being held in the English county of Cornwall over the weekend.

According to the prime minister, the best way to lift countries out of poverty and lead the global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is by investing in education, particularly girl's education.

"It is a source of international shame that every day around the world children bursting with potential are denied the chance to become titans of industry, scientific pioneers or leaders in any field, purely because they are female, their parents' income or the place they were born," Johnson said.

Ahead of the summit, the G7 foreign ministers had agreed in London to get 40 million more girls into school and 20 million more girls reading by the age of 10 in the next five years.

Italy, which is among the world's seven wealthiest nations alongside the UK, Canada, Germany, France, Japan and the US, and the European Commission have already made pledges of 25 million Euros ($30 million) and 700 million euros ($847 million), respectively, to the Global Partnership for Education established in 2002.