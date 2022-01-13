UK Prime Minister Cancels Planned Trip Over COVID-19 Concerns - Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday canceled a planned visit to a vaccination clinic in Lancaster, northwest England, because a family member tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, his office has announced.

"The prime minister will no longer be visiting Lancashire today due to a family member testing positive for coronavirus. He will follow the guidance for vaccinated close contacts, including daily testing and limiting contact with others," a Downing Street spokesperson said, as quoted by UK media.

The visit cancellation comes a day after Johnson admitted in Parliament that he attended a garden party held in his official residence of Downing Street on May 2020, during the first national COVID-19 lockdown.

Although the prime minister apologized for breaking the rules at a time outdoor gatherings were banned, he is facing mounting pressure from the opposition and some members of his own Conservative Party to resign.