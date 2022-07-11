UrduPoint.com

UK Prime Minister Candidate Explains His Calls For Expulsion Of All Russians From UK

Published July 11, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) The candidate for the post of UK Prime Minister Tom Tugendhat has justified himself for his words that all Russian citizens could be expelled from the country.

When Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine Tugendhat, speaking in the House of Commons, voiced his opinion that all Russian citizens residing in the United Kingdom could be expelled from the country.

In an interview with Sky news, while answering the question about the expulsion of all Russian citizens Tugendhat said that the UK must take actions to defend itself, while also protecting those who are vulnerable.

"There are Russian citizens here, who absolutely deserve and require the protection of the British state... But what I also want to do is to make sure that those who are a threat, those who are undermining our security do not find sanctuary here," Tugendhat said.

On Thursday, Tugendhat, the chairman of the UK Foreign Affairs Select Committee of the House of Commons, announced his plans to run for the positions of the leader of the UK Conservative Party and the prime minister shortly after incumbent UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson stepped down. Johnson will remain in office until a new appointment is made.

