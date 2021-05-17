UK Prime Minister Condemns Anti-Semitism After Slurs Yelled From Cars on London Video

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned on Sunday anti-Semitic rhetoric captured on a viral video from London showing people yelling anti-Jewish statements from inside cars covered in Palestinian flags.

Demonstrations in support for both Israel and Palestine were held in many different countries as armed hostilities continued around Gaza Strip throughout the week. Footage was released on social media earlier in the day of a convoy of cars covered with Palestinian flags passing through London whose drivers and passengers yelled anti-Semitic slurs and threats.

"There is no place for antisemitism in our society. Ahead of Shavuot, I stand with Britain's Jews who should not have to endure the type of shameful racism we have seen today," Johnson tweeted.

The Metropolitan Police have already launched an investigation to identify those responsible.

"We are aware of a video appearing to show anti-Semitic language being shouted from a convoy of cars in the St John's Wood area this afternoon. Officers are carrying out urgent enquiries to identify those responsible. This sort of behaviour will not be tolerated," the police wrote on Twitter.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan expressed concerns about the video, saying that there is no place for behavior that "incites anti-Jewish or anti-Muslim hatred" in London.