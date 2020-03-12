UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Prime Minister Condemns Deadly Attack On US-led Coalition's Base In Iraq

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 04:30 AM

UK Prime Minister Condemns Deadly Attack on US-led Coalition's Base in Iraq

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the deadly rocket attack on the Camp Taji base of the US-led coalition in Iraq.

On Wednesday, 18 Katyusha rockets struck Camp Taji, which hosts the coalition forces, leaving three personnel - two US citizens and one UK citizen - dead, as well as 12 others injured.

"The attack against the Taji military base in Iraq is deplorable," Johnson said in a statement on late Wednesday.

The prime minister noted that the coalition's servicemen were working hard to maintain security and stability in the middle East.

"The Foreign Secretary has spoken to the US Secretary of State and we will continue to liaise with our international partners to fully understand the details of this abhorrent attack," he added.

According to media reports, on late Wednesday, US military jets carried out airstrikes on a base of the Iraqi Shia Popular Mobilization Forces in the Iraqi province of Anbar, near the border with Syria. It is still unclear whether the US strikes are linked to the rocket attack, or not.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Prime Minister Syria Iraq United Kingdom Middle East Border Media

Recent Stories

India suspends visas to contain the spread of COVI ..

4 hours ago

KSA announces recovery of first coronavirus-infect ..

4 hours ago

Fujairah charity allocates over AED49 million for ..

4 hours ago

Pakistan's economic fundamentals strong to absorb ..

5 hours ago

UAE launches website for latest updates on coronav ..

5 hours ago

Workshops on environmental pollution for MPAs

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.