UK Prime Minister Confirms Further COVID-19 Lockdown Easing For England From May 17

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 12:07 AM

UK Prime Minister Confirms Further COVID-19 Lockdown Easing for England From May 17

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed on Monday that the government's road map out of the COVID-19 lockdown in England will progress as planned with the implementation of Step 3 starting May 17

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed on Monday that the government's road map out of the COVID-19 lockdown in England will progress as planned with the implementation of Step 3 starting May 17.

"Today we are announcing the single biggest step on our road map, it will allow us to do many things we have yearned to do for a long time," Johnson said during a televised press briefing, where he announced that beginning from next Monday, indoor hospitality and indoor entertainment, as well as non-essential foreign travel will resume.

Announcing the road map in late February, Johnson said there would be four prerequisites to lifting the restrictions as scheduled. These included the success of the vaccine program, reductions in deaths and hospital admissions, low infection rates and a low risk from variants of concern.

More Stories From World

