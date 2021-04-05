UK Prime Minister Confirms Step 2 of COVID-19 Lockdown Easing to Go Ahead in England

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 21 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 09:59 PM

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed on Monday that step 2 of the roadmap out of the COVID-19 lockdown in England will go ahead as planned from April 12, adding that he will be among the people that "will be raising a pint of beer to my lips."

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed on Monday that step 2 of the roadmap out of the COVID-19 lockdown in England will go ahead as planned from April 12, adding that he will be among the people that "will be raising a pint of beer to my lips."

"I can today confirm that from Monday 12th April, we will move to Step Two of our roadmap - re-opening shops, gyms, zoos, holiday campsites, personal care services like hairdressers and, of course, beer gardens and outdoor hospitality of all kinds," Johnson said during a televised press conference.

The country is certain to stick to the "roadmap to freedom," the prime minister said.

"We see no sign in our present data to think that we will have to deviate from the program," Johnson said.

According to the prime minister, England has managed to meet each of four tests set by the government for easing the lockdown, meaning that as from Monday next week, outdoor pubs and restaurants, non-essential shops, gyms and hairdressers will be allowed to reopen.

He warned, however, that people should be cautious and urged them to get tested even if they do not have any symptoms of the COVID-19.

