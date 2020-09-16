UrduPoint.com
UK Prime Minister Congratulates Japan's Suga On Election As Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 04:35 PM

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday congratulated Yoshihide Suga on winning the race for the position of Japan's new prime minister and expressed hope to cooperate and further develop relations between Tokyo and London

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday congratulated Yoshihide Suga on winning the race for the position of Japan's new prime minister and expressed hope to cooperate and further develop relations between Tokyo and London.

"Congratulations to @sugawitter on becoming Japan's Prime Minister. I hope your appointment and the historic Free Trade Agreement we secured last week take the already rock solid relationship between our countries to new heights," Johnson said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Suga, the leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, was officially confirmed as the new prime minister, replacing Shinzo Abe.

