UK Prime Minister Defends New Three-Tier System of COVID-19 Restrictions

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said on Monday that the United Kingdom was entering a "crucial phase" in the fight against coronavirus, as he defended the three-tier local lockdown system his government would be implementing from Wednesday in English towns that have a high rate of COVID-19 infections.

"There are already more COVID patients in UK hospitals today than there were on March 23 when the whole country went into lockdown and deaths, alas, are also rising once again. These figures are flashing at us like dashboard warnings in a passenger jet. And we must act now," Johnson said during a press conference.

Asked if he was delaying a second national lockdown, the prime minister said he really hoped the country would not need to go again through the same situation it had lived from March to June, when schools were closed and people were asked to stay at home.

According to Johnson, a second national lockdown would be "extreme" and would do "a lot of immediate harm."

He added that the three-tier system, which was announced in Parliament earlier on Monday, intends to simplify, standardize and in some places toughen local rules in England by introducing three levels of COVID-19 alert -medium, high and very high.

Medium means existing national social distancing measures such as the so-called Rule of Six, which prohibits indoor or outdoor meetings of more than six people, and the closure of hospitality venues at 10 p.

m. (21:00 GMT), will be applied.

High adds extra measures including a ban on indoor social mixing between households or support bubbles, and Very High will be for places where a rapid increase in the rate of infections could put the public health service under intolerable pressure.

The Very Alert category will be applied from Wednesday in the Liverpool City region, and includes a ban on all social mixing between people from different household in private and public places, and the closure of pubs and bars, unless they can operate solely as a restaurant, serving alcohol as part of a main meal.

"No one, least of all me, wants to impose these kinds of erosions of our personal liberty, but I am as convinced as I have ever been that the British people have the resolve to beat this virus and that, together, we will do just that," Johnson said.

UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said at the televised press briefing that the government has a comprehensive plan to protect jobs and businesses across the United Kingdom.

England's medical chief, Chris Whitty, said that although the virus is heavily centered in the central and norther part of the country, people living in the southwest should not be "lulled into a false sense of security" because there was clear evidence that it was spreading throughout England.

As of Monday, the UK has recorded 617,688 cases of coronavirus and 42,875 COVID-19-related deaths.